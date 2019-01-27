Shay Mitchell, Laverne Cox & Angela Bassett Stun in Sultry All-Black Looks at the ‘EW’ SAG Awards Pre-Party

All-black looks from head-to-toe appeared to be trending at last night’s annual “Entertainment Weekly” SAG Awards pre-party held at the glamorous Old Hollywood-esque Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
A number of celebs stepped out for the evening, including Shay Mitchell, one of the star’s Netflix’s hit series “You.” The “Pretty Little Liars” alum wowed in a black off-the-shoulder gown by Ester Abner, featuring a plunging neckline, a double-breasted button design and a sexy thigh-high slit. Mitchell pulled her head-turning look together with a pair of dangling black and gold earrings and strappy sandals to match.
Meanwhile, “Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett made waves in a lacy, black fringe-embellished frock, which she styled with timeless black patent leather ankle-strap sandals.
Elsewhere, Laverne Cox wore a bold, sheer black bustier column dress with floral embroidering throughout. The “Orange is the New Black” star completed her look with black sandals.
For more celebrity style from the “EW” SAG Awards pre-party, check out the gallery.
