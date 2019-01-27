Sign up for our newsletter today!

Shay Mitchell, Laverne Cox & Angela Bassett Stun in Sultry All-Black Looks at the ‘EW’ SAG Awards Pre-Party

By Allie Fasanella
All-black looks from head-to-toe appeared to be trending at last night’s annual “Entertainment Weekly” SAG Awards pre-party held at the glamorous Old Hollywood-esque Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

A number of celebs stepped out for the evening, including Shay Mitchell, one of the star’s Netflix’s hit series “You.” The “Pretty Little Liars” alum wowed in a black off-the-shoulder gown by Ester Abner, featuring a plunging neckline, a double-breasted button design and a sexy thigh-high slit. Mitchell pulled her head-turning look together with a pair of dangling black and gold earrings and strappy sandals to match.

shay mitchell, Ester Abner gown,
Shay Mitchell wearing a black Ester Abner gown with a pair of matching sandals last night.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett made waves in a lacy, black fringe-embellished frock, which she styled with timeless black patent leather ankle-strap sandals.

angela bassett, sag awards
Angela Bassett wearing a lacy black fringe-embellished gown with coordinating sandals on Jan 26.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Laverne Cox wore a bold, sheer black bustier column dress with floral embroidering throughout. The “Orange is the New Black” star completed her look with black sandals.

Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party
Laverne Cox wearing a sheer black floor-length column gown with black sandals on Saturday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celebrity style from the “EW” SAG Awards pre-party, check out the gallery.

