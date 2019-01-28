Worst-Dressed Celebs at SAG Awards, According to Twitter

You can’t please ’em all. Some stars who took fashion risks tonight in Los Angeles on the silver carpet at the 25th anniversary of the SAG Awards scored high marks. Some felt the wrath of Twitter.

Alison Brie wears Miu Miu. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Alison Brie’s dramatic Miu Miu dress, complete with a collasal bow at the back, was impressive given the fact that she was literally sewn in, the actress shared. But @b_eatrizcamargo found the look too funny for words, simply letting a gif of a chuckling person serve as a statement of her opinion.

Michael B. Jordan CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

The very dapper Michael B. Jordan arrived in a dark blue suit with black dress shoes. But one netizen took issue with his colorful harness-like accessory. “This is an ugly outfit #SAGAwards,” @AlsoPurple tweeted.

Robin Wright CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“House of Cards” fashionista Robin Wright smoldered in a halter dress with a high slit that left plenty of room to put her heels on show. Still, an observer was underwhelmed after comparing some of past looks.

“All that fine tailored fly shit Robin Wright wears on that show she dons a sloppy halter look as a @SAGawards nominee,” @dysfashional wrote.

All that fine tailored fly shit Robin Wright wears on that show she dons a sloppy halter look as a @SAGawards nominee #dysfashional #SAGAwards #HouseofCards pic.twitter.com/SeJsf6Y02o — Tilda Donner (@dysfashional) January 28, 2019

Ricky Martin CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Singer-actor Ricky Martin’s white tuxedo jacket was compared to that of a waiter in a tweet by @IAmBirgitta: “It’s good that Hollywood has embraced the actors taking second jobs thing and that Ricky Martin must go wait tables after he presents. (I KNOW IT’S AN OLD JOKE BUT WHITE TUXEDO JACKETS ARE UGLY)”

It's good that Hollywood has embraced the actors taking second jobs thing and that Ricky Martin must go wait tables after he presents.

(I KNOW IT'S AN OLD JOKE BUT WHITE TUXEDO JACKETS ARE UGLY)#SAGAwards — Big Rita (@IAmBirgitta) January 28, 2019

Emily Blunt’s pink Michael Kors Collection gown, complete with ruffles around the shoulder and bodice, was compared to everything from a ham to female genitalia. “i really love emily but that dress reminds me of a ham,” @slayingstana tweeted. We disagree and named her among the best dressed on the carpet.

i really love emily but that dress reminds me of a ham#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/gnUwL2eGLf — natalie🥀 (@slayingstana) January 28, 2019

Laverne Cox CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox looked red-hot in a floor-length dress that incorporated polka dots in a lighter shade of the hue, however the placement of the dots around her chest was too distracting for @foulmouthgirl, who tweeted, “#LaverneCox ‘s dress has some very unfortunately placed polka dots (luckily it’s red on red).”

#LaverneCox 's dress has some very unfortunately placed polka dots (luckily it's red on red) #SAGAwards — Jillian Thomas (@foulmouthgirl) January 28, 2019

Anthony Ramos CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sometimes men just stick to the pain black tux for formal affairs, but “A Star Is Born” actor Anthony Ramos opted for a colorful pattern for his suit teamed with brown shoes. It seems the risk missed the mark for @MajorCelebrity.

“I guess this guy from #AStarIsBorn thought this was a Crazy Dress Ball.”

#SAGAwards I guess this guy from #AStarIsBorn thought this was a Crazy Dress Ball. pic.twitter.com/bMchZzCg9h — Karen Salkin (@MajorCelebrity) January 28, 2019

See more celebrity arrivals at the SAG Awards.

Everybody’s Talking About Emily Blunt’s SAG Awards Dress That Got Roasted on Twitter

Amy Adams, Rachel Brosnahan & More Stars Are Soaring in Sandals at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga Hits the SAG Awards Looking Like an Angel in a Dress Straight From the Runway