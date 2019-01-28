Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Were the Best-Dressed Stars at the SAG Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Best-Dressed
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
View Gallery 20 Images

Amid a sea of stylishly dressed stars on the red carpet at the 25th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles tonight, Yara Shahidi stood out in a risk-taking ensemble.

Yara Shahidi25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019
Yara Shahidi
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The “Grown-ish” star wore a sparky pink jumpsuit with a sheer layered dress on top, a look plucked straight from the Fendi fall ’18 runway show. The teenage actress completed her look with pointy-toed Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps, which she selected in brown for a leg-lengthening look.

Emily Blunt also pulled off a winning look in pink. The actress — who won Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in “A Quiet Place” —  stepped out in a hot-pink Michael Kors gown that was covered in sequins and had ruffle detailing at the shoulders.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

She accessorized with a gold Jimmy Choo clutch and sparkly cuff earrings as she walked the red carpet alongside husband John Krasinski.

Lady Gaga — who has been captivating audiences with her wardrobe at various awards shows — went for an atypically subdued look that popped.

Lady Gaga , red carpet, 2019 sag awards, screen actor guild awards, white gown, pumps
Lady Gaga
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The “Shallow” singer was angelic in a white Dior couture gown with an edgy thigh-high slit, which revealed her white Jimmy Choo pumps.

On the men’s end, Timothée Chalamet proved that all black need not be boring. The actor walked the red carpet in skinny black pants, a polka-dot button-down shirt and a pair of shiny black boots.

Timothee Chalamet25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019
Timothée Chalamet
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

See more of the best-dressed stars at the 2019 SAG Awards here.

Want more?

Amy Adams Stuns in a Leggy Black Gown and More Celebrities at the 2019 SAG Awards

Here’s How the SAG Awards Red Carpet Looked 10 Years Ago

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad