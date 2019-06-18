The Most Beautiful Hats & Heels From the Royal Ascot

Just as with the Kentucky Derby, style at the Royal Ascot is all about the hats and heels.

British royals and celebrities gathered in Ascot, England, today for the annual horse race in looks that were made by the near-ubiquitous accessories.

Take Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Eugenie wore a pleated teal Calvin Klein dress with a yellow stripe going down the side, which she teamed with a yellow fascinator and silver Valentino Rockstud stilettos.

Princess Beatrice (L) and Princess Eugenie at the Royal Ascot. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Beatrice looked chic in a baby blue look, wearing a short-sleeved eyelet dress with a tie at the waist and a matching wide-brimmed hat from Bundle McLaren. For footwear, the princess went with a similar look to her sister’s, choosing nude T-strap pumps with gold stud detailing.

Princess Eugenie (L) and Princess Beatrice at the Royal Ascot. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

With their summery blue outfits, the sisters matched Kate Middleton, who wore a Victorian-style Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves and a midi-skirt. The Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with a Philip Treacy head-topper and silver pumps that appeared to be from one of her go-to labels, Gianvito Rossi.

Kate Middleton at the Royal Ascot. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Georgia Fowler turned heads in a pale pink Tom Ford dress teamed with nude pumps. The Victoria’s Secret model capped her look off with a flower-adorned hat.

Georgia Fowler wearing Tom Ford at the Royal Ascot. CREDIT: Alastair Grant/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lady Kitty Spencer went for a monochromatic look in white and black. She had on a lacy white Dolce & Gabbana frock, which she paired with black pointy-toed pumps and a white fascinator with black detailing.

Lady Kitty Spencer in Dolce & Gabbana. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

