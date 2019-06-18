Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Most Beautiful Hats & Heels From the Royal Ascot

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Royal Ascot, Day 1, UK – 18 Jun 2019
Hats & Heels: Royal Ascot
Hats & Heels: Royal Ascot
Hats & Heels: Royal Ascot
Hats & Heels: Royal Ascot
View Gallery 54 Images

Just as with the Kentucky Derby, style at the Royal Ascot is all about the hats and heels.

British royals and celebrities gathered in Ascot, England, today for the annual horse race in looks that were made by the near-ubiquitous accessories.

Take Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Eugenie wore a pleated teal Calvin Klein dress with a yellow stripe going down the side, which she teamed with a yellow fascinator and silver Valentino Rockstud stilettos.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, valentino rockstud pumps, calvin klein dress, Royal Ascot, Day 1, UK - 18 Jun 2019 Eugenie Wearing Calvin Klein
Princess Beatrice (L) and Princess Eugenie at the Royal Ascot.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Beatrice looked chic in a baby blue look, wearing a short-sleeved eyelet dress with a tie at the waist and a matching wide-brimmed hat from Bundle McLaren. For footwear, the princess went with a similar look to her sister’s, choosing nude T-strap pumps with gold stud detailing.

Related

Kate Middleton Wears Romantic Baby Blue Dress & Silver Pumps for Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton's Wavy-Cut Prada Pumps Are Back for Meeting With Queen Letizia

More People Want to Buy Meghan Markle's Shoes Than Kate Middleton's, According to Lyst

Princess Eugenie and Princess BeatriceRoyal Ascot, Day 1, UK - 18 Jun 2019
Princess Eugenie (L) and Princess Beatrice at the Royal Ascot.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

With their summery blue outfits, the sisters matched Kate Middleton, who wore a Victorian-style Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves and a midi-skirt. The Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with a Philip Treacy head-topper and silver pumps that appeared to be from one of her go-to labels, Gianvito Rossi.

kate middleton, royal ascot, celebrity style, elie saab resort 2020 dress, philip treacy hat, silver pumps, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeRoyal Ascot, Day 1, UK - 18 Jun 2019
Kate Middleton at the Royal Ascot.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Georgia Fowler turned heads in a pale pink Tom Ford dress teamed with nude pumps. The Victoria’s Secret model capped her look off with a flower-adorned hat.

Georgia Fowler poses for photographers as she attends the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, EnglandRoyal , Ascot, United Kingdom - 18 Jun 2019 Wearing Tom Ford Same Outfit as catwalk model *9044580h and Serena Williams
Georgia Fowler wearing Tom Ford at the Royal Ascot.
CREDIT: Alastair Grant/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lady Kitty Spencer went for a monochromatic look in white and black. She had on a lacy white Dolce & Gabbana frock, which she paired with black pointy-toed pumps and a white fascinator with black detailing.

Lady Kitty SpencerRoyal Ascot, Day 1, UK - 18 Jun 2019 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana
Lady Kitty Spencer in Dolce & Gabbana.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more hats and heels from the Royal Ascot.

Below, watch Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk motherhood, their careers and more.

Want more?

More People Want to Buy Meghan Markle’s Shoes Than Kate Middleton’s, According to Lyst

Kate Middleton’s Wavy-Cut Prada Pumps Are Back for Meeting With Queen Letizia

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad