Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stole the Spotlight at the “Fast & Furious ” Premiere in a Leggy Sheer Gown and Strappy Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" film premiere.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., last night on the arm of her fiancé Jason Statham, who stars in the new action flick.

The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a sultry white Atelier Versace gown featuring sheer paneling, a shimmery silver trim and a dangerously high slit.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere, Atelier Versace, giuseppe zanotti slingback sandals, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”
The 32-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel paired the revealing dress with Giuseppe Zanotti silver slingback sandals boasting a sparkly crystal-embellished toe strap. Diamond hoop earrings and her Neil Lane diamond engagement ring completed her premiere look.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley modeling a leggy white Atelier Versace gown with silver Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals.
Meanwhile, Statham, 51, looked dapper in a classic black suit worn with a monochromatic shirt and black tie. Black lace-up shoes and sunglasses pulled the actor’s ensemble together.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, giuseppe zanotti slingback sandals
A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a pair of silver Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals featuring a crystal toe strap.
The longtime couple, who both hail from Britain, welcomed their first child together, a son named Jack, in 2017. The “Fast & Furious” spinoff movie also stars Idris Elba, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Helen Mirren.

