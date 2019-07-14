Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stole the Spotlight at the “Fast & Furious ” Premiere in a Leggy Sheer Gown and Strappy Sandals

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" film premiere.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., last night on the arm of her fiancé Jason Statham, who stars in the new action flick.

The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a sultry white Atelier Versace gown featuring sheer paneling, a shimmery silver trim and a dangerously high slit.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 32-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel paired the revealing dress with Giuseppe Zanotti silver slingback sandals boasting a sparkly crystal-embellished toe strap. Diamond hoop earrings and her Neil Lane diamond engagement ring completed her premiere look.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley modeling a leggy white Atelier Versace gown with silver Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Statham, 51, looked dapper in a classic black suit worn with a monochromatic shirt and black tie. Black lace-up shoes and sunglasses pulled the actor’s ensemble together.

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a pair of silver Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals featuring a crystal toe strap. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The longtime couple, who both hail from Britain, welcomed their first child together, a son named Jack, in 2017. The “Fast & Furious” spinoff movie also stars Idris Elba, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Helen Mirren.

