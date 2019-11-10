Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Models Crystal-Covered Prada Sandals in Chilly NYC

Temperatures in New York have dipped into the 40s — but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is still dressing for warmer weather.

The model was photographed in the city yesterday wearing a bare-legged ensemble, which included sandals but no coat.

Huntington-Whiteley sported an off-the-shoulder, knee-length wool dress from Prada ($2,410 on Net-a-Porter.com).

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a Prada dress and sandals in New York Nov. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” star paired the LBD with Swarovski crystal-embellished sandals. From the Italian label’s fall ’19 collection, the shoes featured a black leather upper, a 4-inch block heel and a buckle-fastening ankle strap. Net-a-Porter.com has them in stock for $1,250.

Prada Swarovski crystal-embellished sandals. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

The catwalker accessorized with Anita Ko earrings, a Hunting Season clutch and Celine sunglasses.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a Prada dress and sandals in New York Nov. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her personal style, Huntington-Whiteley tends to go for a simple, classic aesthetic. Favorite footwear brands of the A-lister’s include Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and “it” label Bottega Veneta. She has worn Bottega’s styles in particular as of late, favoring the brand’s square-toe sandals.

In addition to her work in the fashion and entertainment industries, Huntington-Whiteley works in the beauty realm, serving as founder and editor-in-chief of beauty site Rose Inc. The “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” actress offers beauty products available to shop on the the website, as well as tips and tutorials for fans to learn more about hair and makeup.

Want more?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wears Trendy Croc-Print Boots With Her Classic-Chic Look

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stole the Spotlight at the ‘Fast & Furious’ Premiere in a Leggy Sheer Gown and Strappy Sandals

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Models Red-Hot Pants With Chain Leather Sandals for London Talk