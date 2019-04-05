Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Spring on Top, Winter on Bottom

Patrick Ta launched his namesake makeup brand in Hollywood last night with a star-studded guest list.
The trend of the night? Pink. The beloved hue was everywhere, from the carpet and backdrop to the very ensembles of the A-listers who attended the event in support of the celebrity makeup artist.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, for one, stepped out in a dusty pink denim jumpsuit from Isabel Marant’s spring ’19 collection, paired with slouchy black suede over-the-knee boots featuring a studded design and conical heels.
The sleek style, dubbed the Ladra boot, also comes from the French fashion house and retails for $2,440. The supermodel also wore Jessica McCormack’s Mini Wings of Desire diamond earrings.
Elsewhere, “Pretty Little Liars” alum Shay Mitchell showed off a glamorous pale pink satin minidress by Nedo adorned with feathers and crystal detailing. The 31-year-old actress accessorized with a dark purple clutch and slinky metallic leather sandals in rose gold.
Meanwhile, Olivia Munn opted for a light pink Schiaparelli suit with a feather trim and matching Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies pumps.
