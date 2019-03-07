Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Takes Pajama-Inspo to a New Level

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a fashionable appearance in Los Angeles Wednesday night attending the launch of Vital Proteins’ new Collagen Water.

The 31-year-old supermodel-turned-designer stepped out in a chic pajama-inspired blue and white pinstripe suit. She styled the long belted robe and matching trousers with a pair of shoes she’s shown off on several occasions — Gianvito Rossi’s leather mules.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a blue striped pajama look with white leather Gianvito Rossi mules. CREDIT: Splash

Gianvito Rossi mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter

The white lamb leather mules, which retail for just under $700, featured a pointy open-toe silhouette and a sleek 4-inch heel. The model is also available in PVC and patent leather as well as leopard-print calf hair.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned the same mules paired with a Georgia Alice suit in a photo she posted on Instagram with her son last fall. “Working mum,” she captioned the snap, which showed her holding her little man Jack, whose father is actor Jason Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley completed her look by accessorizing with sparkly Celine Moon hoop earrings and a white box-like, croc-effect leather L’afshar Ida top handle bag retailing for $815.

The fashionista posed alongside sisters Erin and Sara Foster. Erin had on a pink knit sweater, leather pants and boots by Marni. Her sister Sara wore an off-the-shoulder sandy dress with black pumps.

(L-R): Erin Foster, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sara Foster. CREDIT: Splash

