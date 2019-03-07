Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Takes Pajama-Inspo to a New Level

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Splash

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a fashionable appearance in Los Angeles Wednesday night attending the launch of Vital Proteins’ new Collagen Water.

The 31-year-old supermodel-turned-designer stepped out in a chic pajama-inspired blue and white pinstripe suit. She styled the long belted robe and matching trousers with a pair of shoes she’s shown off on several occasions — Gianvito Rossi’s leather mules.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a blue striped pajama look with white leather Gianvito Rossi mules.
CREDIT: Splash
The white lamb leather mules, which retail for just under $700, featured a pointy open-toe silhouette and a sleek 4-inch heel. The model is also available in PVC and patent leather as well as leopard-print calf hair.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned the same mules paired with a Georgia Alice suit in a photo she posted on Instagram with her son last fall. “Working mum,” she captioned the snap, which showed her holding her little man Jack, whose father is actor Jason Statham.

working mum ❤️

Huntington-Whiteley completed her look by accessorizing with sparkly Celine Moon hoop earrings and a white box-like, croc-effect leather L’afshar Ida top handle bag retailing for $815.

The fashionista posed alongside sisters Erin and Sara Foster. Erin had on a pink knit sweater, leather pants and boots by Marni. Her sister Sara wore an off-the-shoulder sandy dress with black pumps.

IRVINE, CA - MAR 6: Celebrities attend the Launch Party for Vital Proteins' Collagen Water held at a private residence in Irvine, California on March 6, 2019.Pictured: Erin Foster,Rosie Huntington-Whiteley,Sara Foster Ref: SPL5070425 070319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
(L-R): Erin Foster, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sara Foster.
CREDIT: Splash

