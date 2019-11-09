Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wears Trendy Croc-Print Boots With Her Classic-Chic Look

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tends to go for a more classic style aesthetic — but she still infuses trend-forward styles into her ensembles.

The model, 32, gave her timeless look a subtle 2019 upgrade yesterday, Nov. 8, out and about in New York — all with her choice of footwear.

Save for her shoes, which were Jimmy Choo, Huntington-Whiteley sported a full Bottega Veneta look. She layered a camel-colored coat over a stretch-wool bodysuit and high-waisted black pants.

Called the Jimmy Choo Mavis, the boots were fabricated in croc-embossed leather — an on-trend choice, as animal print is major for fall ’19, appearing in collections for brands such as Paris Texas, Alexandre Birman and Gianvito Rossi. Huntington-Whiteley’s boots were knee-length, a height that’s resurged in popularity this season after several years dominated by booties and thigh-highs.

A close-up look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Jimmy Choo boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The Mavis boasts a 3.9-inch heel, a notched topline and a pointed toe. It can be purchased on Bloomingdales.com now, with a $1,500 price tag.

The Jimmy Choo Mavis boot. CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com

While Huntington-Whiteley chose Jimmy Choo footwear Friday, she is a big fan of Bottega’s shoes too, often wearing the brand’s “it” square-toe sandals.

For instance, while out and about in New York Thursday night, the A-lister wore a purple Bottega dress with cut-out details and high-heeled thong sandals from the label.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in head-to-heel Bottega Veneta in New York Nov. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heeled flip-flops were a major ’90s and early ’00s trend, but the silhouette received plenty of flack in recent years before re-emerging this summer. The Bottega shoes boast another trend-forward feature: a square toe. The rectangular shape is huge for fall, but was considered uncool just a few years ago.

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

