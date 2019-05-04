Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Abstract Heels Look Like Bright Red Ornaments in the Chicest Way

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s sandal game is on point.

The 32-year-old headed into New York’s Mark Hotel this morning wearing a springlike dress in the same blue as Cinderella’s ballgown. The dress featured long sleeves and came down to her ankles.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a sky-blue dress with Jacquemus sandals in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Huntington-Whiteley’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the model sported strappy Jacquemus sandals. Dubbed the Bordighera, the sandal boasts a 4-inch stiletto heel covered in abstract, bulbous ornaments. The Portugal-made shoe has a leather upper, with a buckle fascinating at the ankle.

Jacquemus’ Les Bordighera sandales. CREDIT: Shopbop

The shoe is available on Shopbop.com now for $690.

Huntington-Whiteley accessorized with chunky silver hoop earrings and carried a white handbag.

While Simon Porte Jacquemus is known for his whimsical, architectural heels, the designer decided to go on a different direction for fall ’19.

“My shoes have been copied so much by high-street chain stores,” the designer told FN following his fall ’19 runway show. “I decided to go a completely different route with leather-covered heels in really minimal conical shapes.”

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress is hardly the only star to sport Jacquemus’ wares. Other fans of the label include Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at her hotel in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Huntington-Whiteley is in New York for Monday’s Met Gala, for which the theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams are co-chairing this year’s event.

