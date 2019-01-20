Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Teams Edgy Fishnet Top With Soaring Sandals

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave a businesslike ensemble a supermodel twist with an unexpected, fishnet top.

The 31-year-old model-turned-businesswoman posted an image of her look — which she wore to the Rose Inc. x BeautyPop dinner — to her Instagram account yesterday.

In the shot, Huntington-Whiteley wears a black, fitted Paco Rabanne pantsuit as she poses for a mirror selfie. But rather than opt for a button-down shirt or a silky blouse, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel selected the revealing fishnet shirt that’s definitely not safe for work.

The silver-tone Paco Rabanne top has a high neckline and stone embellishment throughout. Huntington-Whiteley layered hers over a black bralet for a little bit of coverage.

“Last night at #roseincxbeautyconpop 💫,” the “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” star captioned the image.

For footwear, the British beauty selected Jimmy Choo’s “Minny” sandals, a popular style for the red carpet that has been chosen by stars such as Olivia Munn, Diane Kruger and Kendall Jenner.

The catwalker’s sleek shoes were black with a stiletto heel and an ankle-strap, which hid underneath her slim-fitting trousers.

Huntington-Whiteley wore her blond hair tucked back underneath her blazer and accessorized with stud earrings.

Rose Inc. is a beauty website founded by Huntington-Whiteley, who also serves as editor-in-chief. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress offers beauty products available to shop on the the website, as well as tips and tutorials for fans to learn more about hair and makeup.

