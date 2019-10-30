Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Strappy Sandals & Sparkly Gown at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wowed on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London yesterday.

The model and businesswomen looked stylish in a floor-length David Koma gown with cut-outs at the midriff and crystal-covered straps (available on Modaoperandi.com for around $2,000).

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a David Koma dress. CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

While Huntington-Whiteley’s shoes were mostly hidden underneath the dress, she showed them off while exiting the venue with husband Jason Statham. The actress opted for strappy black sandals set on a slim stiletto heel — showing off a pale pink pedicure and a cheeky star tattoo on her heel.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham leave the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s sandals. CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

The A-lister pulled together her ensemble with a sparkly Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry from Jessica McCormack.

Huntington-Whiteley received the magazine’s Editor’s Choice Award, but there were also fashion accolades handed out on the night. Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons won the Accessories Designer honor, while Alexa Chung was honored as Breakthrough Designer.

Chung wore a white button-front minidress that belted at the waist over black tights and shiny black pumps. Meanwhile, Simmons sported a fringed red dress with embroidered detailing and black T-strap pumps from her namesake brand.

Alexa Chung CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Tabitha Simmons CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Other winners of the Bazaar awards included Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Letitia Wright, Jorja Smith, Paula Rego, Celia Paul, Jeanette Winterson and Ruth Wilson.

