Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Strappy Sandals & Sparkly Gown at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyHarper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Claridge's, London, UK - 29 Oct 2019
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wowed on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London yesterday.

The model and businesswomen looked stylish in a floor-length David Koma gown with cut-outs at the midriff and crystal-covered straps (available on Modaoperandi.com for around $2,000).

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, david koma dress, abs, cut-out detailing, blond hair, celebrity style, winner of the Editor's Choice awardHarper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Claridge's, London, UK - 29 Oct 2019Wearing David Koma
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a David Koma dress.
CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

While Huntington-Whiteley’s shoes were mostly hidden underneath the dress, she showed them off while exiting the venue with husband Jason Statham. The actress opted for strappy black sandals set on a slim stiletto heel — showing off a pale pink pedicure and a cheeky star tattoo on her heel.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, david koma dress, legs, sandals, celebrity style, strappy sandals, cut-outs, abs, arms, blond hair, jason statham, celebrity couple, and Jason StathamHarper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Claridge's, London, UK - 29 Oct 2019Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Harper's Bazaar annual Women of the Year Awards, which celebrates female high-fliers, at Claridge's
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham leave the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, sandals, strappy sandals, celebrity style, tattoo, star tattoo, toes, pedicure, feet, shoes, london, harpers bazaar women of the year awards
A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s sandals.
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

The A-lister pulled together her ensemble with a sparkly Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry from Jessica McCormack.

Huntington-Whiteley received the magazine’s Editor’s Choice Award, but there were also fashion accolades handed out on the night. Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons won the Accessories Designer honor, while Alexa Chung was honored as Breakthrough Designer.

Chung wore a white button-front minidress that belted at the waist over black tights and shiny black pumps. Meanwhile, Simmons sported a fringed red dress with embroidered detailing and black T-strap pumps from her namesake brand.

Alexa ChungHarper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Claridge's, London, UK - 29 Oct 2019
Alexa Chung
CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock
Tabitha Simmons winner of the Accessory Designer awardHarper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Claridge's, London, UK - 29 Oct 2019
Tabitha Simmons
CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Other winners of the Bazaar awards included Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Letitia Wright, Jorja Smith, Paula Rego, Celia Paul, Jeanette Winterson and Ruth Wilson.

