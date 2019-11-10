Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Repeats the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in NYC

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is on board with one of the season’s biggest (and trickiest) shoe trends: high-heeled thong sandals.

The 32-year-old supermodel has worn the silhouette a number of times, including today in chilly New York.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Bottega Veneta ’s high-heeled thong sandals in New York Nov. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

Huntington-Whiteley was spotted out and about today in a long, pastel yellow coat worn over an asymmetrical black jumpsuit.

For shoes, the Rose Inc. founder selected her go-to Bottega Veneta high-heeled thong sandals — which have sold out in her chosen brown lambskin but are available to shop on Bergdorfgoodman.com in a pale blue for $840.

A close-up look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Bottega’s take on the high-heeled thong — a ’90s staple that made its return this summer after years of being much-derided — has a slim 3.5-inch heel and delicate straps, two features that offer a more sophisticated feel than the heeled flip-flop of the past.

Related Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Models Crystal-Covered Prada Sandals in Chilly NYC Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wears Trendy Croc-Print Boots With Her Classic-Chic Look Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Strappy Sandals & Sparkly Gown at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

The Bottega pair also boasts another trend-forward feature, one that its creative director, Daniel Lee, helped revitalize: the square toe.

Huntington-Whiteley has been a big proponent of Bottega’s shoes in recent months, and she’s proving the versatility of this particular pair. She wore the same sandals for a night out on Thursday, teaming them that day with a purple dress also from the Italian label.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in head-to-heel Bottega Veneta in New York Nov. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lee’s first Bottega collection came for pre-fall ’19 and generated plenty of buzz — and his spring ’20 range was well-received by buyers, too.

“Bottega Veneta was the show of Milan Fashion Week and probably of the season,” said Alberto Oliveros, GMM at Kurt Geiger, who is responsible for buying across men’s, women’s and children’s shoes for Harrods. “Daniel Lee’s collection was fresh, cool and modern but stunning and commercial at the same time. We are already having an amazing success with his first collection, and spring ’20 will be a good season for Bottega shoes at Harrods.”

Want more?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Models Crystal-Covered Prada Sandals in Chilly NYC

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s New Architectural Heels Are Perfect to Transition From Summer to Fall

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Abstract Heels Look Like Bright Red Ornaments in the Chicest Way