Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in LA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore one of the season’s biggest shoe trends this week in Los Angeles: high-heeled thong sandals.

The 32-year-old model headed to work clad in the eye-catching shoes.

Huntington-Whiteley wore a beige turtleneck sweater over a silky white midi dress, both of which were by Bazilika.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Los Angeles wearing Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the British beauty went with Bottega Veneta high-heeled thong sandals. While heeled flip-flops have often been derided, the aughts style made a return this spring — getting a facelift with a slimmer heel and sleeker silhouette.

A close-up look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s high-heeled thong sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to boasting a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, Bottega’s take has a trendy, ’90s-inspired square toe — another former fashion no-no that’s gotten a second life. Bergdorfgoodman.com has Huntington-Whiteley’s style in stock for $840.

Related As Gucci's Growth Slows, Bottega Veneta Becomes Kering's Rising Star Kering Beats Q3 Sales Estimates as Slowdown at Gucci Begins to Flatten BFA Nominees Announced; Bottega Veneta Is Competing in Three Categories

Bottega Veneta high-heeled thong sandals. CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

The A-lister accessorized with a quilted white handbag also from Bottega Veneta.

Huntington-Whiteley has been a major proponent of Bottega’s styles in recent months — and she’s certainly not alone.

Bottega was all over the place throughout fashion month, appearing on the streets of New York, London, Milan and Paris. In Milan, the brand had one of the season’s buzziest shows — and without relying on the star power of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Bottega Veneta was the show of Milan Fashion Week and probably of the season,” said Alberto Oliveros, GMM at Kurt Geiger, who is responsible for buying across men’s, women’s and children’s shoes for Harrods. “[Creative director] Daniel Lee’s collection was fresh, cool and modern but stunning and commercial at the same time.”

Add supermodel-approved to the list of accolades, and it’s no wonder Bottega is red-hot.

Want more?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stole the Spotlight at the ‘Fast & Furious’ Premiere in a Leggy Sheer Gown and Strappy Sandals

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Spring on Top, Winter on Bottom

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Teams Edgy Fishnet Top With Soaring Sandals