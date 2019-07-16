Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s New Architectural Heels Are Perfect to Transition From Summer to Fall

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves to show off her ever-growing shoe collection on Instagram — and she may have just found the perfect summer style.
The 32-year-old supermodel took to Instagram yesterday to show off a pair of white Bottega Veneta pumps, captioning the image simply, “New arrivals.”
From the Italian label’s pre-fall ’19 collection, the shoe comes in a summery colorway and follows the architectural shoe trend that designers like Amina Muaddi and Jacquemus (two of Huntington-Whiteley’s favorites) are known for. The “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” star’s pumps feature an elasticized slingback strap and a distinctive 3-inch curved heel. They’re available to shop now from Net-a-Porter for $760.
Bottega Veneta is one of the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star’s go-to shoe brands, and she’s no stranger to snapping photos of the brand’s wares for Instagram. Earlier this month, she showed off a pair of tan square-toe mules — a take on the mom mule trend that’s big this summer.
While the A-lister often chooses trend-forward footwear, she went with a classic for her most recent red carpet appearance at Saturday’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” premiere in L.A. She attended with husband Jason Statham, who co-stars in the action movie.
Huntington-Whiteley teamed her white Atelier Versace gown with strappy silver slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.
Watch the video below to see influencer Arielle Charnas talk motherhood and where she likes to shop for kids.
