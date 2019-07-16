Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s New Architectural Heels Are Perfect to Transition From Summer to Fall

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves to show off her ever-growing shoe collection on Instagram — and she may have just found the perfect summer style.

The 32-year-old supermodel took to Instagram yesterday to show off a pair of white Bottega Veneta pumps, captioning the image simply, “New arrivals.”

From the Italian label’s pre-fall ’19 collection, the shoe comes in a summery colorway and follows the architectural shoe trend that designers like Amina Muaddi and Jacquemus (two of Huntington-Whiteley’s favorites) are known for. The “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” star’s pumps feature an elasticized slingback strap and a distinctive 3-inch curved heel. They’re available to shop now from Net-a-Porter for $760.

White pumps with an architectural heel from Bottega Veneta. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Bottega Veneta is one of the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star’s go-to shoe brands, and she’s no stranger to snapping photos of the brand’s wares for Instagram. Earlier this month, she showed off a pair of tan square-toe mules — a take on the mom mule trend that’s big this summer.

While the A-lister often chooses trend-forward footwear, she went with a classic for her most recent red carpet appearance at Saturday’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” premiere in L.A. She attended with husband Jason Statham, who co-stars in the action movie.

Huntington-Whiteley teamed her white Atelier Versace gown with strappy silver slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with action star husband Jason Statham modeling an Atelier Versace gown with Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

