Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Does the Square-Toe Trend in a Chocolatey Bottega Veneta Look

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore “It” brand Bottega Veneta from head to toe in her latest Instagram post.

In the image — which the supermodel captioned “Dipped in Bottega chocolate” — she wears shades of brown, choosing a top and trousers from the label’s spring ’20 range. The long-sleeved leather shirt sells for $2,780 on Farfetch.com, and the wide-legged wool pants can be scooped up for $1,410 from Neimanmarcus.com.

For shoes, Huntington-Whiteley selected Bottega’s stretch sandals, which boast a square toe, a 3.5-inch stiletto heel and a buffed lambskin upper. The sandals were previously in stock at Ssense.com for $720 but have since sold out.

Bottega Veneta square-toe sandals. CREDIT: Ssense.com

The A-lister accessorized with Celine sunglasses and Bottega’s calf leather The Pouch bag ($2,700 on Neimanmarcus.com).

Huntington-Whiteley has been a major proponent of Bottega’s styles in recent months — and she’s certainly not alone.

Bottega was all over the place throughout fashion month this September, appearing on the streets of New York, London, Milan and Paris. Its buzzy square-toe sandals and mesh mules for fall ’19 gave way to two-strap sandals done in the label’s signature woven leather for spring ’20.

Fashion insiders who attended Bottega’s Milan Fashion Week shows are anticipating continued success with the new collection.

“Bottega Veneta was the show of Milan Fashion Week and probably of the season,” said Alberto Oliveros, GMM at Kurt Geiger, who is responsible for buying men’s, women’s and children’s shoes for Harrods. “[Creative director] Daniel Lee’s collection was fresh, cool and modern but stunning and commercial at the same time.”

