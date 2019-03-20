Sign up for our newsletter today!

Model Denise Bidot on Finding the Perfect Shoe for Wider Calves & Body Positivity

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Denise Bidot, Rolling Stone's Women Shaping The Future Brunch, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2019
Denise Bidot
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The guest list today at Rolling Stone‘s Women Shaping the Future Brunch was out the door with the top women in the business.

The event honored the magazine’s (FN’s sister publication) March issue, titled “Women Shaping the Future.”

Among the esteemed guests, Denise Bidot, a plus-size fashion model, spoke with FN about owning your self-image and being fearless when it comes to fashion.

denise bidot, rolling stone women shaping the future brunch, rolling stone
Denise Bidot at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I love a good boot, I’m such a NYC girl. I can wear a boot all year round. I try on everything and I don’t get scared,” explained Bidot. “As a curvy girl, there are issues we run into; buying over-the-knee boots is just a trial and error scenario, but I’ve become fearless in the shopping scenario because if I never try them on, I’ll never know and you just gotta go for it.”

tamron hall, Rolling Stone's Women Shaping The Future Brunch, rolling stone
Tamron Hall at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
tamron hall, rolling stone, brunch, heels
A closer look at Tamron Hall’s strappy heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

American broadcast journalist Tamron Hall arrived at the brunch and spoke at the event in New York today wearing a floral blue and white dress.

She paired the look with a set of strappy lace-up heels that tied around her ankle in a bow.

Alongside Hall at the Altman Building was singer Colbie Caillat who went with a boho-chic look. Her outfit consisted of a black top and purple pleated skirt under a brown leather trench. Her shoes were also a brown leather look of a dark boot that matched her floppy hat.

colbie caillat, rolling stone, brunch
Colbie Caillat at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch in New York.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Shawn Mendes and More Celebs Do Rock n’ Roll-Chic at the Rolling Stone’s Relaunch Party

Celebrity Guests Reveal Favorite Shoe Styles & What ‘New Classics’ Means at Rolling Stone Party

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad