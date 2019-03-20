Model Denise Bidot on Finding the Perfect Shoe for Wider Calves & Body Positivity

The guest list today at Rolling Stone‘s Women Shaping the Future Brunch was out the door with the top women in the business.

The event honored the magazine’s (FN’s sister publication) March issue, titled “Women Shaping the Future.”

Among the esteemed guests, Denise Bidot, a plus-size fashion model, spoke with FN about owning your self-image and being fearless when it comes to fashion.

Denise Bidot at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I love a good boot, I’m such a NYC girl. I can wear a boot all year round. I try on everything and I don’t get scared,” explained Bidot. “As a curvy girl, there are issues we run into; buying over-the-knee boots is just a trial and error scenario, but I’ve become fearless in the shopping scenario because if I never try them on, I’ll never know and you just gotta go for it.”

Tamron Hall at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Tamron Hall’s strappy heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

American broadcast journalist Tamron Hall arrived at the brunch and spoke at the event in New York today wearing a floral blue and white dress.

She paired the look with a set of strappy lace-up heels that tied around her ankle in a bow.

Alongside Hall at the Altman Building was singer Colbie Caillat who went with a boho-chic look. Her outfit consisted of a black top and purple pleated skirt under a brown leather trench. Her shoes were also a brown leather look of a dark boot that matched her floppy hat.

Colbie Caillat at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

