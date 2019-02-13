Rita Ora Stomps Out in Versace’s Medusa Head Heels and Skintight Leather Pants

Rita Ora is known for her sexy shoe style. Putting it on display today, the Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator hit the pavement in New York City rocking a pair of eye-catching Versace heels featuring the brand’s signature Medusa head.

The 28-year-old British pop star was captured heading out during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday modeling a head-turning look from head to toe. She wore a chic black and white checkered blazer over a T-shirt featuring a print of two men kissing. Ora tucked her tee into skintight black leather pants and pulled things together with a thick black belt with gold hardware.

Rita Ora spotted leaving her hotel in New York. CREDIT: Splash

The “Let You Love Me” singer accessorized with a number of rings, gold layered necklaces and gold earrings. Versace’s Palazzo pumps in black leather completed her edgy fit. Ora wore the Italian brand’s Barocco print lining heels, which retail for $1,075. The shoes featured a pointy profile with a gold Medusa medallion set at the vamp on a 4-inch heel.

Rita Ora wearing Versace Palazzo pumps boasting the brand’s signature Medusa hardware atop a pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash

Ora debuted her first shoe launch with designer Giuseppe Zanotti in January at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, Calif. Together, they created a collection of punk-inspired sandals, flats and boots. Additionally, the “Girls” songstress was recently named Escada’s latest ambassador and is the star of its spring ’19 campaign.

A close-up look at Rita Ora wearing Versace Palazzo leather pumps featuring a Medusa head. CREDIT: Splash

