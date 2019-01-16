Rita Ora Styles Her Naked-Woman Sweater Dress With Retro Reeboks

Rita Ora is known for her head-turning street style looks, so its no wonder the British pop star was spotted out and about in the Big Apple today modeling a cheeky dress featuring a painting of a naked lady.

The 28-year-old “Let You Love Me” singer was captured holding a cup of coffee while departing The Mercer Hotel wearing a cream knit sweater dress featuring a high neck and a long skirt from of Kenzo’s La Collection Memento collection for fall ’18.

Rita Ora leaving The Mercer Hotel in NYC wearing a Kenzo La Collection Memento collection sweater dress. CREDIT: Splash

The cozy design kept Ora covered up while making a sexy statement. The Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator styled the bold design with a pair of dark knit socks and Reebok’s Club C 85 Vintage sneakers. The classic retro-inspired white kicks retail for $75. Black tinted frames and earrings pulled the Escada eambassador’s chic winter look together.

A close-up look at Rita Ora rocking Reebok’s Club C 85 Vintage sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Ora and Zanotti created a collection of punk-inspired sandals, flats and boots that will launch Jan. 24 across select Giuseppe Zanotti stores and major department stores. “In both our lines of profession, we need to research everything, everywhere and every day. She’s very multitasking, and I admire that,” Zanotti told WWD of the songstress.

Click through to view Rita Ora’s top 10 street-style looks.

Want more?

Rita Ora Steps Out in the Most Unexpected Winter Outfit We’ve Ever Seen