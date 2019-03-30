Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Rocks Wild Prada Runway Look With Sky-High Miu Miu Platforms

By Allie Fasanella
On the heels of the launch of her Heart handbag collab with Escada, Rita Ora was spotted in the Big Apple hitting the streets of Manhattan in a head-turning Prada look complete with Miu Miu platforms.

The British “Only Want You” singer stepped out last night wearing a bold printed top with blue sleeves and gray feathered shoulders tucked into a black skirt featuring a lightning bolt pattern. The ensemble from Prada’s fall ’19 men’s collection originally debuted on the runway at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January.

rita ora, prada fall 2019 men's, miu miu satin t-srap platform sandals
Rita Ora wearing a Prada fall ’19 men’s look with Prada logo socks and Miu Miu T-strap
CREDIT: Splash

The 28-year-old songstress opted for semi-sheer black Prada logo calf socks and Miu Miu’s black satin T-strap platform sandals featuring a 5-inch block heel, bow ribbon detailing and pearl embellishments with crystals. The style retails for nearly $1,000.

rita ora shoe style, Miu Miu Satin Platform T-Strap Sandals
A closer look at Miu Miu’s black satin T-strap platform sandals featuring a 5-inch block heel, bow ribbon detailing and pearl embellishments with crystals.
CREDIT: Splash

Ora further accessorized with a luxe gold Cartier Panthère de Cartier watch and a gold Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet.

prada fall 2019 men's collection, milan fashion week men's
Prada fall ’19 men’s collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

