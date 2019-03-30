Rita Ora Rocks Wild Prada Runway Look With Sky-High Miu Miu Platforms

On the heels of the launch of her Heart handbag collab with Escada, Rita Ora was spotted in the Big Apple hitting the streets of Manhattan in a head-turning Prada look complete with Miu Miu platforms.

Related 10 Height-Boosting Platform Heels Inspired By Fashion Week Trends to Buy Right Now 10 Designer Wedges That Will Get You Attention Everywhere You Go Rita Ora Goes Hard and Soft in a Hot-Pink Sweater, Studded Miniskirt and Thigh-High Slouch Boots

The British “Only Want You” singer stepped out last night wearing a bold printed top with blue sleeves and gray feathered shoulders tucked into a black skirt featuring a lightning bolt pattern. The ensemble from Prada’s fall ’19 men’s collection originally debuted on the runway at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January.

Rita Ora wearing a Prada fall ’19 men’s look with Prada logo socks and Miu Miu T-strap CREDIT: Splash

The 28-year-old songstress opted for semi-sheer black Prada logo calf socks and Miu Miu’s black satin T-strap platform sandals featuring a 5-inch block heel, bow ribbon detailing and pearl embellishments with crystals. The style retails for nearly $1,000.

A closer look at Miu Miu’s black satin T-strap platform sandals featuring a 5-inch block heel, bow ribbon detailing and pearl embellishments with crystals. CREDIT: Splash

Ora further accessorized with a luxe gold Cartier Panthère de Cartier watch and a gold Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet.

Prada fall ’19 men’s collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See Rita Ora’s top 10 street-style moments.

Want more?

Rita Ora Goes Hard and Soft in a Hot-Pink Sweater, Studded Miniskirt and Thigh-High Slouch Boots

Rita Ora Wears Her Pants Around Her Ankles in This Head-to-Toe Denim Outfit

Rita Ora Goes Glam in a Dramatic Feathered Romper & Platform Sandals at VH1 Trailblazers