Rita Ora Models Her Red-Hot Escada Collab With Giuseppe Zanotti Stilettos on the Streets of Paris

Monochrome dressing is a go-to styling trick for creating a sleek, put-together look — but Rita Ora took the hack to the next level last night at a party celebrating her collaboration with Escada.

The “Anywhere” singer wore a head-to-toe red Escada x Rita Ora look: a long coat, sheer blouse and satin, flare-legged pants.

Rita Ora wearing Escada x Rita Ora at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Rita Ora’s Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For footwear, Ora opted for Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. The shoes she selected featured a suede and patent leather upper, with a pointy toe and 4.1-inch heel. Dubbed the Adela, the pump is available on the brand’s site for just under $700.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Adela pump. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

The “Black Widow” hitmaker accessorized with a beret, sunglasses and shiny gloves, which were all cardinal-colored.

Ora’s Escada capsule features only red items. It will be available to shop on Escada.com beginning Oct. 1.

Rita Ora en route to the Escada x Rita Ora launch party at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Since the Escada range doesn’t feature shoes, it’s no surprise Ora selected Zanotti’s footwear, as she launched a capsule collection with the designer in January.

“The silhouettes are so kind of delicate but still hard, and I felt like my contribution to this collab was bringing that kind of hard energy, [this] sexiness and feeling powerful,” Ora told FN of the partnership.

While she’s often in Zanotti’s shoes, the A-lister likes to mix things up. Other recent wears of Ora’s include styles from Gucci, Sergio Rossi and Nike.

