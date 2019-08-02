Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Takes Ibiza Wearing Nike’s Popular Dad Shoes

By Allie Fasanella
Rita Ora is known for her bold, head-turning style, so it’s no wonder she would step out in an eye-catching sneaker.

The 28-year-old “New Look” singer was snapped in Ibiza, Spain, today sporting a low-key athleisure look complete with a pair of Nike’s ultra-popular dad shoes dubbed the M2K Tekno. The chunky Nike Air Monarch-inspired silhouette featuring a white leather upper and a futuristic neon orange heel tab retails for $100 on Nike.com.

rita ora, nike m2k tekno
Rita Ora pictured sporting an athleisure look with an assortment of accessories in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 2.
CREDIT: Splash

The M2K Tekno, which comes in various other colorways, has also been spotted on the feet of Emily Ratajkowski and Sofia Richie, among others. The British pop star styled the bulky kicks with blush-toned leggings and a black cropped tank, which revealed a sliver of her tanned stomach. She accessorized with an assortment of layered necklaces and bracelets as well as hoop earrings and black oversized sunglasses.

rita ora, nike m2k tekno sneakers
Rita Ora wearing a black cropped tank with blush leggings and Nike’s M2K Tekno sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash
rita ora, nike m2k tekno sneakers
A closer look at Rita Ora wearing Nike’s white M2K Tekno sneakers with a neon orange heel tab.
CREDIT: Splash

