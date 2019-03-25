Rita Ora Wears Her Pants Around Her Ankles in This Head-to-Toe Denim Outfit

Rita Ora steps out in a head-to-toe Diesel denim ensemble in New York, March 24.

Rita Ora went monochromatic last night in a look only she could pull off.

The “Let You Love Me” singer stepped out in New York wearing a head-to-toe denim look from Diesel. The ensemble consisted of a denim and sherpa trench coat worn over a jean skirt-style dress from the brand’s spring ’19 collection.

Rita Ora steps out in a head-to-toe Diesel denim ensemble in New York, March 24. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Rita Ora’s Diesel denim boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Her boots, which are from Diesel’s fall ’19 collection, resembled scrunched jeans over a lighter denim upper with a black pointed toe and heel.

Diesel shared the credits for the outfit on their Instagram, calling it a “full #DieselDenim look.”

This morning, Ora went on to wear another wild look for her performance on the “Today” show. Her purple outfit came from Miu Miu, and she wore it with knee-high socks and bright pink chunky heels.

She shared the ensemble on her personal Instagram and captioned it: “Thank you @todayshow for having me Perform My song Only Want you this morning! Always so fun!”

