Rita Ora’s Feathery Heels Look Like She’s Ready to Fly at the Cannes Film Festival

Rita Ora caught every eye at the Magnum photocall today during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The British singer wore an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress with “Andreas” lightly printed on the white fabric. The dress is from the brand’s fall ’19 collection presented during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Rita Ora in a Vivienne Westwood dress at the Magnum photocall during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up view of Rita Ora’s feathery heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Despite the beautiful designer dress, Ora put the attention on her heels. She chose a set of white satin-toe pumps with a high stiletto heel and feathers that cascaded from around the counter down to the toebed.

The “Let You Love Me” singer also performed an acoustic set alongside a guitarist.

Rita Ora performs during the Magnum party at Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ora shared pictures on Instagram from the event with the caption: “Thank you team ORA. See you tonight.”

Ora stars in the new “Pokemon” movie that released last week. The singer and actress also collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January on a collection of stilettos, boots and slides. She spoke with FN about the collection and her input.

“The silhouettes are so kind of delicate but still hard, and I felt like my contribution to this collab was bringing that kind of hard energy, [this] sexiness and feeling powerful,” said Ora.

