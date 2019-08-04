Rita Ora Vacations in Ibiza in Maxi Slip Dress and Matching Gucci Loafers

Rita Ora’s Ibiza holiday is providing some resort-ready style inspiration. The singer was spotted vacationing in the Spanish hotspot today in a white maxi slip dress with a slit to her knee. She accessorized the look with layers of necklaces and micro sunglasses.

Singer Rita Ora wears Gucci loafers on holiday in Ibiza. CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

She paired her summery outfit with Gucci’s Brixton horse-bit leather loafers. The shoes are designed to be worn with the heel folded down as a slipper (like Ora is doing) or up as a loafer.

A few days ago, the 28-year-old “New Look” singer was snapped in Ibiza sporting a low-key athleisure look complete with a pair of Nike’s ultra-popular dad shoes dubbed the M2K Tekno. The chunky Nike Air Monarch-inspired silhouette featuring a white leather upper and a futuristic neon orange heel tab retails for $100 on Nike.com.

Singer Rita Ora on holiday in Ibiza. CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

Ora is also an ambassador for the German luxury fashion brand Escada. She recently posted a photo on Instagram of the Fall 2019 Escada campaign she’s featured in. In the image, she’s also holding the Rita Ora Heart Bag she helped design for the label.

