Rita Ora Goes Hard and Soft in a Hot-Pink Sweater, Studded Miniskirt and Thigh-High Slouch Boots

Rita Ora is in the Big Apple promoting her new song “Only Want You.” Today, she was spotted en route to a photo shoot at Pier59 Studios. Naturally, she stepped out dressed in a head-turning look with the help of stylist Jason Rembert.

The 28-year-old songstress was snapped leaving her hotel wearing a chunky hot-pink crewneck sweater boasting black furry shoulders with a black leather and suede miniskirt featuring microstuds. The Diesel L-Bryel design comes with a price tag of $642.

Rita Ora leaving her hotel in NYC Tuesday morning wearing black Sergio Rossi over-the-knee Matrix boots. CREDIT: Splash

Ora, who recently collaborated on a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti, styled her ensemble with black suede Sergio Rossi over-the-knee Matrix boots. You’ll find the luxe pointy-toed stiletto boot marked down to 40 percent off on Farfetch.com. Originally priced at $1,395, they’re now available for $837.

Rita Ora wearing a hot-pink sweater with a Diesel studded leather miniskirt and Sergio Rossi thigh-highs. CREDIT: Splash

The “Let You Love Me” singer, who was holding Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita,” finished things off with oversized pink-tinted frames and stud earrings. Ora shared a snap of her look on her IG Stories with the caption, “time to go to work.”

For fall ’19, Sergio Rossi launched the new “Sergio” collection, which features modern graphic styles and complements the core Sr1 collection — which now accounts for 60 percent of the business — and the SrMilano line. The Italian heritage brand, helmed by CEO Riccardo Sciutto, produces nearly 300,000 pairs of shoes annually in its San Mauro Pascoli, Italy, factory.

In January, Ora partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a capsule collection featuring stilettos, boots and flats embellished with Cuban chain-link detail. “The silhouettes are kind of delicate but still hard, and I felt like my contribution to this collab was bringing that kind of hard energy, [this] sexiness and feeling powerful,” Ora explained to FN in a previous interview.

