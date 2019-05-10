Rita Ora Shows Off Her Colorful Spring Style With Two Outfits While Promoting ‘Pokemon’

Rita Ora showed off her typically over-the-top style as she hit the streets of New York today.

The 28-year-old was first spotted in a colorful floral look from Escada’s fall ’19 collection. She wore a multicolored turtleneck top with beads and sequins, teaming it with bold flare-legged pants.

Rita Ora in Escada fall ’19. CREDIT: Splash News

Poking through her pant legs was a pair of silver platform sandals with a square toe, set on a high, chunky heel. With platform sandals set to be one of the big trends for fall, it seems Ora is getting an early start.

A close-up look at Rita Ora’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Anywhere” singer accessorized with a pair of purple tortoiseshell sunglasses and a Mark Cross bag. She wore her hair in flowing blond waves.

This morning, the star appeared on “Good Morning America” alongside Kygo to promote their film “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.” She looked chic for the performance in a plunging Jean Paul Gaultier pantsuit with colorful detailing and sheer pant legs.

Rita Ora in a Jean Paul Gaultier look with Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Rita Ora’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Ora’s “GMA” look was anchored by a pair of trendy plexi pumps from Gianvito Rossi. Featuring metallic leather and PVC, the red and purple pointy pumps have a 4.1-inch heel. They’re available to shop on Net-a-porter.com for $760.

Gianvito Rossi two-tone plexi pumps. CREDIT: Netaporter.com

The songstress pulled together her “GMA” look with oversized aviator sunglasses and a thick belt at her waist.

