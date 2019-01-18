Rita Ora’s Sweater With Boob Cutouts Is Really Confusing

Rita Ora turned heads when she hit the streets of New York City in a sexy winter white ensemble.

Styled by Jason Rembert, the 28-year-old pop star stepped out in an eye-catching white and beige look from Dion Lee’s fall ’18 collection that was seen on the runway during New York Fashion Week in September. The full ensemble from the Aussie fashion designer consists of a white bustier top and a fringed skirt. But here’s the twist: On top, she wore a unique turtleneck sweater featuring boob cutouts.

Rita Ora wearing a cut-out top with a fringed skirt and Oscar Tiye Giorgia booties. CREDIT: Splash

The “Let You Love Me” singer completed her outfit with a pair of Oscar Tiye Giorgia stretch ankle booties in glossy white latex. The style, which was originally 545 euros ($619), is on sale for 218. Ora also added oversized hoop earrings to pull her look together.

A close-up look at Rita Ora wearing Oscar Tiye’s Giorgia stretch ankle booties in white latex. CREDIT: Splash

The British pop star liked her look so much she took to Instagram last night to share a street-style snap of herself grabbing a warm beverage. “Coffee anyone? (Actually, it’s green tea but coffee sounds better lol),” she captioned the photo.

Dion Lee fall ’18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

