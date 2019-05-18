Rita Ora Goes Goth in a Michael Kors Dress and Snaking Black Heels in Cannes

Rita Ora has been serving up the finest Cannes Film Festival fashion this week and last night was no exception.
The singer attended the Michael Kors Filmmakers Dinner wearing a black dress from Michael Kors, complete with feathers on the sleeves, neckline and high-low hemline.
Ora chose to add to her look with a set of embellished dazzling black sandals that snaked around her ankle.
This all-black ensemble is the opposite of the all-white look that she wore earlier in the week at the Magnum photocall.
Also in attendance at the Michael Kors dinner was Ora’s fellow British musician, Liam Payne, and American actress, Shailene Woodley.
While Payne went with a sleek back and white suit with black patent dress shoes, Woodley dazzled in a Michael Kors gold sequined and feathered dress which she paired with super tall black platform sandals.
Rita Ora stars in the new “Pokemon” movie that released last week. The singer and actress also collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January on a collection of stilettos, boots and slides. She spoke with FN about the collection and her input.
“The silhouettes are so kind of delicate but still hard, and I felt like my contribution to this collab was bringing that kind of hard energy, [this] sexiness and feeling powerful,” said Ora.
Click through the gallery to see Rita Ora’s top street style moments.
Want more?
Rita Ora’s Feathery Heels Look Like She’s Ready to Fly at the Cannes Film Festival
Rita Ora Rocks Wild Prada Runway Look With Sky-High Miu Miu Platforms
Rita Ora Wears Her Pants Around Her Ankles in This Head-to-Toe Denim Outfit