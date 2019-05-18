Rita Ora Goes Goth in a Michael Kors Dress and Snaking Black Heels in Cannes

Rita Ora has been serving up the finest Cannes Film Festival fashion this week and last night was no exception.

The singer attended the Michael Kors Filmmakers Dinner wearing a black dress from Michael Kors, complete with feathers on the sleeves, neckline and high-low hemline.

Rita Ora in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Filmmakers Dinner in Cannes, May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Rita Ora’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ora chose to add to her look with a set of embellished dazzling black sandals that snaked around her ankle.

This all-black ensemble is the opposite of the all-white look that she wore earlier in the week at the Magnum photocall.

Rita Ora in a Vivienne Westwood dress at the Magnum photocall during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the Michael Kors dinner was Ora’s fellow British musician, Liam Payne, and American actress, Shailene Woodley.

While Payne went with a sleek back and white suit with black patent dress shoes, Woodley dazzled in a Michael Kors gold sequined and feathered dress which she paired with super tall black platform sandals.

Liam Payne at the Michael Kors Filmmakers Dinner in Cannes, May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley in Michael Kors at the Michael Kors Filmmakers Dinner in Cannes, May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rita Ora stars in the new “Pokemon” movie that released last week. The singer and actress also collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January on a collection of stilettos, boots and slides. She spoke with FN about the collection and her input.

“The silhouettes are so kind of delicate but still hard, and I felt like my contribution to this collab was bringing that kind of hard energy, [this] sexiness and feeling powerful,” said Ora.

