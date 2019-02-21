Rita Ora Goes Glam in a Dramatic Feathered Romper & Platform Sandals at VH1 Trailblazers

Rita Ora is known for her playful style sensibility, so it comes as no surprise that she would put shorts to the test on the red carpet.

The “Anywhere” singer went to the VH1 Trailblazer Honors in Los Angeles yesterday clad in a showstopping Ashi spring ’19 couture look.

Rita Ora in an Ashi spring ’19 couture look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ensemble consisted of a bold white ruffled top with black feather detailing and a dramatic train and sparkly black hot pants.

For footwear, Ora went with soaring black platform sandals with a chunky heel and ankle strap.

Rita Ora shows off her sandals in her Ashi Studio look. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

She wore her blond locks down, accessorizing with dangly earrings.

The 28-year-old was joined on the red carpet by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

The Democratic politician stepped out in an elegant blue lace dress and embellished pointy-toe pumps.

Also in attendance was Alyssa Milano, known for her role in spreading awareness of the #MeToo movement. The “Melrose Place” alum was chic in a burgundy peplum pantsuit by Michael Costello and strappy black platform sandals. She wore her hair in a topknot and added some sparkle with drop earrings.

Alyssa Milano CREDIT: Shutterstock

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke stepped out on the red carpet in a black and white geometric-print dress with puff sleeves and black pumps.

Tarana Burke CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “Orange Is the New Black” star Samira Wiley looked glamorous in a strapless striped dress and black ankle-strap sandals. The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress accessorized with a black clutch and hoop earrings.

Samira Wiley CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

