Rita Ora Sparkles from Head to Toe + More Celebs at the amfAR Gala at Milan Fashion Week

By Ella Chochrek
amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 21 Sep 2019
amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 21 Sep 2019
amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 21 Sep 2019
amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy – 21 Sep 2019
While television’s most famous stars will sport black tie in Los Angeles tonight for the Emmy Awards, fashion’s elite glammed up yesterday at the amfAR Gala during Milan Fashion Week.

Rita Ora performed in an over-the-top, custom Prada look: a white gown with crystal embellishment and ruffle detailing. The “Anywhere” singer completed her look with blush sandals that also boasted crystals.

Rita Ora, Prada, custom dress, sandals, celebrity style, amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2019
Rita Ora on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala on Sept. 21 during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Marcus Tondo/Shutterstock
Rita Ora, amfar gala, celebrity style, toes, pedicure, red carpet,
A close-up look at Rita Ora’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to walking the carpet, Ora performed at the gala, changing into a red jumpsuit and white blouse for the occasion.

Olivia Palermo served as one of the evening’s co-hosts, and she brought her A-game with her ensemble — choosing a strappy bra top and skirt from the Versace fall ’19 collection. For shoes, the August FN cover star chose strappy sandals.

Olivia Palermo, Versace, bra top, skirt, legs, strappy sandals, celebrity style, amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2019
Olivia Palermo wearing Versace.
CREDIT: Marcus Tondo/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Joan Smalls went monochrome in head-to-toe yellow. The model wore a silky dress straight from Cong Tri’s spring ’20 New York Fashion Week show, teamed with pointy-toed pumps.

Joan Smalls, Cong Tri, yellow dress, pointy toe pumps, celebrity style, amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2019
Joan Smalls in Cong Tri.
CREDIT: Marcus Tondo/Shutterstock

Candice Swanepoel also opted for a monochrome ensemble — but hers wasn’t quite as sunny as Smalls’. The blonde wore a black catsuit with suede, knee-high Christian Louboutin boots set on a stiletto heel.

Candice Swanepoel, catsuit, christian louboutin, suede boots, knee-high, amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2019
Candice Swanepoel in Louboutin boots.
CREDIT: Marcus Tondo/Shutterstock

Other attendees included Lottie Moss, Dylan Sprouse and Kat Graham.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the 2019 amfAR Gala.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

