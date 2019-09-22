Rita Ora Sparkles from Head to Toe + More Celebs at the amfAR Gala at Milan Fashion Week

While television’s most famous stars will sport black tie in Los Angeles tonight for the Emmy Awards, fashion’s elite glammed up yesterday at the amfAR Gala during Milan Fashion Week.
Rita Ora performed in an over-the-top, custom Prada look: a white gown with crystal embellishment and ruffle detailing. The “Anywhere” singer completed her look with blush sandals that also boasted crystals.
In addition to walking the carpet, Ora performed at the gala, changing into a red jumpsuit and white blouse for the occasion.
Olivia Palermo served as one of the evening’s co-hosts, and she brought her A-game with her ensemble — choosing a strappy bra top and skirt from the Versace fall ’19 collection. For shoes, the August FN cover star chose strappy sandals.
Elsewhere, Joan Smalls went monochrome in head-to-toe yellow. The model wore a silky dress straight from Cong Tri’s spring ’20 New York Fashion Week show, teamed with pointy-toed pumps.
Candice Swanepoel also opted for a monochrome ensemble — but hers wasn’t quite as sunny as Smalls’. The blonde wore a black catsuit with suede, knee-high Christian Louboutin boots set on a stiletto heel.
Other attendees included Lottie Moss, Dylan Sprouse and Kat Graham.
