Rihanna’s Chic All-White Airport Look Comes Complete With Nike x Off-White Air Max 90

Only Rihanna could make airport style look this cool.

The 31-year-old pop star was spotted at JFK Airport today after returning from a beach getaway in Capri, Italy. She went for a comfy-casual look in a white sweatsuit, which she dressed up by layering under a cream-colored jacket with white and gold trim.

Rihanna wearing an all-white outfit with Nike Off-White sneakers in New York on June 8. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the beauty and fashion mogul went with Nike x Off-White Air Max 90 kicks. From Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten” collaboration with Nike, the sneakers feature the designer’s signature tag detailing and campy quotation marks.

A close-up look at the Nike x Off-White Air Max 90 sneakers Rihanna wore. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes released in 2017 at a $160 retail price but sold out quickly. Fans hoping to cop a pair can try sneaker resale sites; the buzzy shoes last sold on StockX for $1,230. Both Abloh and Rihanna work with French luxury conglomerate LVMH, her through her LVMH-backed Fenty label, which debuted its first collection in May, and him through his role as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton.

Related Emily Ratajkowski's Tube Top & Retro Nikes Make for the Ultimate '90s-Inspired Summer Look Nike Sets the Record Straight on Its Daycare Debate Has #MeToo Really Changed Company Culture?

The Nike x Off-White Air Max 90 sneaker. CREDIT: StockX

The “Ocean’s 8” actress pulled together her look with Louis Vuitton sunglasses, statement rings and oversized earrings.

After months of speculation, the “Love on the Brain” hitmaker announced the launch of Fenty in May, passing over the traditional Fashion Week release schedule in favor of semi-frequent online drops. The brand’s debut collection, available on its site now, includes pieces that combine menswear and corseting elements for a distinctly Rihanna look.

A look from Rihanna’s Fenty’s line. CREDIT: Weston Wells

Before beginning the luxury label, the star was formerly partnered with Puma (at the time backed by LVMH rival Kering) for several years. Rihanna’s additional ventures in the fashion space include her Savage x Fenty lingerie label and her Fenty Beauty makeup line. Through these entrepreneurial efforts — as well as her Grammy-winning music career — the A-lister has become the world’s richest self-made musician, per Forbes. The magazine estimates the “it” girl’s net worth at a whopping $600 million, putting her above big names like Madonna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Flip through the gallery to see celebrities wearing all-white outfits.

Below, watch top celebrity moments from the FNAAs over the years.

Want more?

Rihanna Gives Her Utilitarian Khaki Look a Feminine Twist With These Sandals at Fenty Paris Pop-Up

Rihanna & the New Generation Labels Disrupting the Shoe Industry