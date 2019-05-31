Rihanna Glistens in Rose Gold Heels in Sensual Lingerie Ad for Savage x Fenty

Following the launch her new luxury label with LVMH in Paris last week, Rihanna took to Instagram Friday to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand and its latest drop at midnight.

The 31-year-old shared a photo of herself modeling a shimmery gold bodysuit paired with thigh-high stockings from her new June collection. “The @savagexfenty June drop is coming tonight at midnight !!” she captioned the post. Ri also showed off Giuseppe Zanotti’s Darsey 2-strap mules with a rose gold finish. The sleek open-back style comes with a soaring 4.5-inch stiletto heel.

The “Love on the Brain” hitmaker’s new Fenty collection became available online on May 29. The singer-turned-designer is the first woman to launch an original brand at LVMH and the first person of color to run a brand at the fashion house.

