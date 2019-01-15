Rihanna Lights Up the New York Streets With a Sheer Neon Green Bodysuit

We’re still early into the new year, but one fashion trend has already made a strong emergence: neon green.

And as usual, Rihanna is all over the latest trends. The “Umbrella” singer stepped out for a concert in New York last night clad in an all-black ensemble with a pop of neon green thrown in.

Rihanna in an all-black look with a neon green pop in New York on Jan. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

The Puma collaborator sported a highlighter green long-sleeved Maison Margiela mesh bodysuit and a pair of black skinny jeans, throwing an oversized Vetements blazer on top for a layered effect.

For footwear, she selected black boots. The boots had a stiletto heel and an exaggeratedly pointed toe.

A closer look at Rihanna’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The 30-year-old added some funk to her look with her accessories, wearing a pair of oversized racing sunglasses despite the night sky. She carried a Dior crocodile lockbox bag and wore a stack of layered necklaces.

Another look at Rihanna’s outfit on Jan. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

The neon green trend has made itself known throughout these first few weeks of 2019.

The first to jump on the wagon was Kendall Jenner. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star rang in the new year while clad in a fitted green top by I.Am.Gia and shiny black pants. She completed her look with black heels and matching green eye makeup.

Also in on the trend? Bella Hadid. The supermodel sported a fluorescent vest with an oversized blue collared shirt and Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers while attending an event in New York last week.

Bella Hadid in an oversized button-down and Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers on Jan. 9. CREDIT: Splash News

