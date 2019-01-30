Rihanna Ignores the Frigid Weather and Goes Barelegged in Strappy Sandals

Frigid temperatures and snow have many across the Midwest and East Coast reaching for their puffer jackets and winter boots, but Rihanna is never one to play by the rules.

The “Pon de Replay” singer headed to dinner in New York last night while barelegged and clad only in an oversize blazer, a silky skirt and strappy sandals.

Rihanna wears strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals with a satin skirt on the cold New York night of Jan. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

The Fenty designer’s summery look included a satiny, cream-colored skirt, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik’s “Paloma” sandals. The shoes feature a sensual stiletto heel and a curved ankle strap that makes the towering shoes easier to wear. Rihanna added her own twist to the popular sandals with a gold anklet, which, from a distance, appeared to be part of the shoe’s design.

A closer look at Rihanna’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

While going stocking-free in 40-below temperatures is already a bold move, the 30-year-old didn’t seem to mind the chill. She wore the sleeves of her Y/Project blazer rolled up, revealing tattoos on her lower arm and a sleek watch.

The “Ocean’s 8” actress pulled her look together with a miniature Fendi white croc bag and bold red lips.

Rihanna in New York Jan. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

A long list of fashion and beauty-related projects eat up the bulk of the A-lister’s time, such as her Fenty Beauty makeup brand and her Savage x Fenty lingerie label.

Although she’s had no shortage of work, Rihanna hasn’t released a new album since “Anti” in 2006.

“3 years old….and this baby is still on the #Billboard200 album chart! Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm. Music was my gateway drug to every other wonderful aspect of creative opportunity that I’ve explored. And I’m grateful for that,” she wrote on Instagram. “But music is, and always will be, my first love and direct connection to your spirit. I’m blessed to have y’all! One Love always.”

