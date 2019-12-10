Rihanna Goes Clubbing in All-Black Leather With Fenty Power Pumps

Rihanna’s got fierce clubbing style on lock.

The Barbadian pop star was spotted exiting Annabel’s Member’s Club in London yesterday wearing an all-black outfit complete with shoes from her own Fenty label.

Rihanna stayed warm in an oversized Balenciaga jacket layered over a turtleneck. The faux leather and faux fur coat is marked down at Saksfifthavenue.com from $3,600 to just under $1,450.

Rihanna wears an all-black outfit with Fenty pumps as she exits a London nightclub, Dec. 9. CREDIT: Splash News

She teamed the shiny coat with lambskin leather, tied-cuff pants from Bottega Veneta’s resort ’20 range. The pants are available at Matchesfashion.com for $3,950.

Rihanna leaves Annabel’s Member’s Club in London on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Rihanna’s Fenty heels. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “Love On The Brain” singer wore Fenty power pumps with an exaggeratedly pointed toe. The shoes have a patent leather upper, a low-cut vamp and a 4-inch heel. While the heel resembles a stiletto from the profile, it is actually a bit wider for increased stability. The chic heels sell for $660 at Fenty’s website.

Fenty power pumps. CREDIT: Fenty

Rihanna joined forces with luxury group LVMH in May, becoming the first black woman to lead a house at the illustrious conglomerate. Fenty operates on a nontraditional schedule, with product releasing about once a month. The goal is to sell out each time, and the brand won’t offer discounts.

Outside of her own label, Rihanna is frequently spotted in heels from FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi — and the duo are now set to collaborate.

“Amina is someone whose work I’ve respected for some time now,” Rihanna’s stylist Jahleel Weaver told FN last month. “Her shoes always have a strong sense of sex appeal and femininity, which she embodies herself, and is something I look for in my work.”

