Rihanna Gives Her Utilitarian Khaki Look a Feminine Twist With These Sandals at Fenty Paris Pop-Up

When it comes to style, Rihanna’s never been afraid to mix and match ultrafeminine silhouettes with streetwear-inspired pieces.

The 31-year-old embodied her distinct fashion ethos yesterday in Paris at the pop-up for her new LVMH label, Fenty. She rocked a masculine-meets-feminine khaki look: an oversized jacket with a navy lining, a white T-shirt and a slim-fitting miniskirt.

Rihanna in head-to-toe Fenty at the brand’s pop-up in Paris on May 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Love on the Brain” singer sported soaring sandals with a pin-thin stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette.

Rihanna poses for photographers at her Fenty pop-up in Paris on May 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Rihanna’s Fenty heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Work” hitmaker accessorized with a gold anklet, a series of pendant necklaces and racing sunglasses.

From head to heel, the A-lister’s look was from Fenty. The brand’s wares are available to shop at the Paris pop-up now, with styles going online beginning May 29.

Speaking to WWD at the pop-up’s launch party on Wednesday about her new label, Rihanna explained that she serves as her own fit model for Fenty.

“You know, I’m a curvy girl, so if I can’t wear my stuff, it’s not going to work,” she said. “I need to see it on my hips, I need to see it on my thighs, I need to see it on my stomach. Is it making me look snatch, or is it just good on a fit model?”

The Fenty Beauty mogul wore another look from her collection at the Wednesday launch, commanding attention in a white blazer dress and brown sandals from the brand.

Rihanna wearing a look from her Fenty label on May 22 at her Fenty pop-up. CREDIT: Francois Mori/Shutterstock

Both yesterday’s outfit and Wednesday’s fuse streetwear and feminine elements — something Rihanna describes as key to her first Fenty collection.

“I love to dress in men’s clothing and clothing that’s inspired by men’s clothing, but I also love to put on a gown and a slip and a heel and an earring, and so I just like to put those two things together all the time. Every time I dress, it’s like a little bit of two things or three worlds together, and so it had to be reflected here,” she explained.

