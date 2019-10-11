Rihanna Is Not Afraid to Wear All White, Head to Toe to the Airport

Rihanna touched down at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York today and showed off her comfy-chic travel style.

The “Kiss It Better” singer hopped off the plane wearing an all-white from her sunglasses down to her footwear. She layered a tee and sweatpants with a white button-up jacket and a furry vest

Rihanna arrives at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Rihanna’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, she chose a pair of white and pale yellow sneakers to continue the casual vibe.

Rihanna has made endless headlines the past few weeks starting with her Savage x Fenty show back in September. The collection was a full production that starred Gigi Hadid, Normani, Cara Delevigne and more and is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Normani at the Savage x Fenty spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week, Sep. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She also broke the news this week on Instagram that she is releasing “The Rihanna Book,” a coffee-table book filled with never-before-seen photos and memories from various photographers and artists.

In the caption, she explained that the special project was “over 5 years in the making.”

