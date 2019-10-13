Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rihanna Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in Head-to-Toe White

By Ella Chochrek
Leave it to Rihanna to make two so-called fashion “don’ts” look incredibly chic.

The 31-year-old singer-turned-designer hit the streets of New York yesterday wearing head-to-heel white — after Labor Day — with oft-derided high-heeled flip-flops.

Riri wore a strapless white dress that went just past the knees.

Rihanna, white dress, high-heeled thong sandals, celebrity style, street style, legs, tight dress, jewelry, mini bag, New York
Rihanna in head-to-heel white out and about in New York on Oct. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she selected high-heeled thong sandals, choosing a pair with a square toe and slim stiletto heel. The shoes’ blanche colorway perfectly matched her pedicure.

Rihanna, thong sandals, high-heeled flip flops, celebrity style, shoe detail, pedicure, white nail polish, anklet, ankle tattoos, feet
A close-up look at Rihanna’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

While heeled thong sandals — a ’90s staple — have often been thought of as unstylish, they made a comeback this summer, thanks to celebrity fans such as Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian. Rihanna’s pair got a modern upgrade courtesy of a slimmer heel and thinner straps.

The “Only Girl (In the World)” hitmaker accessorized her look with a white handbag with silver hardware and layered jewelry.

Rihanna, white dress, high-heeled thong sandals, celebrity style, street style, legs, tight dress, jewelry, mini bag, New York
Rihanna in head-to-heel white out and about in New York on Oct. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News

Rihanna’s never been one to play by the rules when it comes to fashion. Take the “no white after Labor Day” rule. The “it” girl ignored the decree with her latest look, sporting the hue from head to toe. Of course, she’s joined by other chic women, including Gigi Hadid and Meghan Markle, in pooh-poohing the rule.

The A-lister has translated her stardom into a fashion and beauty empire, with her Savage X Fenty lingerie, her Fenty luxury clothing and accessories and her Fenty Beauty cosmetics.

Click through the gallery to see more of Rihanna’s risk-taking style.

