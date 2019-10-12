Rihanna Launches Her Artsy Book in Exotic Prints & Fierce Slouch Boots

Rihanna can add one more memory to the books. Last night, the Fenty mogul celebrated the launch of her coffee table book “Rihanna by Rihanna” in New York City at the Guggenheim Museum.

The hitmaker arrived in a Saint Laurent spring 2020 dress with bordeaux boots. She truly answered the call of the wild with the leopard-print one-shoulder draped design. The dress came with cut-out detail on the front that revealed a hint of her chest and featured a gathered waistline. Completing the outfit was a pair of snakeskin-embossed slouch boots on a block heel.

On Instagram, Rihanna shared that the artsy tome — filled with 1,050 photos and a removable, double-sided poster — took five years to complete. “Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!” she captioned a teaser, expressing gratitude to her publisher. The book is available for $150 on Urbanoutfitters.com.

In September at her Diamond Ball, Cardi B bid $111,000 to secure an exclusive signed copy. Proceeds benefited Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation. She founded the organization in 2012; it provides support services and emergency response programs around the world.

