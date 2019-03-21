Rihanna’s Gold Minidress and Barely-There Sandals Make Her Legs Glow in New Fenty Ad

Rihanna took to Instagram last night to announce that Fenty Beauty’s cult product, the Body Lava Luminizer, will launch in all new shades starting at midnight. She did so by sharing a sultry campaign shot of herself shimmering in a golden look from head-to-toe.

The pop star-turned-Puma designer showed off her glistening legs in a sexy gold minidress by Morphew paired with shoes to match in the steamy photo. Rihanna is wearing custom-made Rene Caovilla sandals. The strappy style coming in a gold-brown colorway that highlighted her glowing gams.

“Back with that new DRIP!” the makeup mogul wrote alongside the attention-grabbing image. The body makeup, which originally launched in two shades, Who Needs Clothes (rose gold) and Brown Sugar (golden bronze), will now also come in a metallic gold hue dubbed Trophy Wife.

The Fenty Beauty Body Lava shades, which retail at $59, are now available for purchase on Fentybeauty.com and Sephora.com.

For more of Rihanna’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Rihanna Ignores the Frigid Weather and Goes Barelegged in Strappy Sandals

Rihanna Shows Endless Legs, Heels in Racy Tropical-Themed Lingerie Photo for Savage x Fenty

Rihanna Throws Shade at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After ‘Insensitive’ Transgender Model Casting Comments