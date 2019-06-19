Rihanna’s Fenty Pumps Launch in the U.S. Today

For Rihanna’s millions of U.S. fans and loyal followers of her personal style (Haus of Rihanna, anyone?), the megastar’s launch of her LVMH-backed Fenty line in Paris on May 24 was a huge tease. Unboxings of strappy, pointy sandal-pumps and mannequins donning oversize, cinched denim jacket dresses taunted followers as fashion industry insiders perused the goods.
Now the wait is no longer. Fenty has finally made its stateside debut today in New York City with a pop-up store in SoHo. The pop-up, which will be open until June 30, will feature RiRi’s new collection, Release 6-19. The collection is also available on Fenty.com.
The release have two rollouts this month, including clothing, accessories and shoes that reimagine the designs from Fenty’s previous 5-19 Release, which introduced the fashion house to the market.
The release includes an update to the signature pointy-toe pump that caught the eyes of her fans when she revealed the first batch of shoes in May. The new T-heel shoes bring a futuristic flair to footwear with a slightly angular heel.
Some other products include holographic silver, lime green and canary yellow pumps. The collection’s footwear retails for $560 to $700.