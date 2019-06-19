Rihanna’s Fenty Pumps Launch in the U.S. Today

For Rihanna’s millions of U.S. fans and loyal followers of her personal style (Haus of Rihanna, anyone?), the megastar’s launch of her LVMH-backed Fenty line in Paris on May 24 was a huge tease. Unboxings of strappy, pointy sandal-pumps and mannequins donning oversize, cinched denim jacket dresses taunted followers as fashion industry insiders perused the goods.

Fenty’s sandals from the Release 6-19 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

Now the wait is no longer. Fenty has finally made its stateside debut today in New York City with a pop-up store in SoHo. The pop-up, which will be open until June 30, will feature RiRi’s new collection, Release 6-19. The collection is also available on Fenty.com.

The release have two rollouts this month, including clothing, accessories and shoes that reimagine the designs from Fenty’s previous 5-19 Release, which introduced the fashion house to the market.

The release includes an update to the signature pointy-toe pump that caught the eyes of her fans when she revealed the first batch of shoes in May. The new T-heel shoes bring a futuristic flair to footwear with a slightly angular heel.

Some other products include holographic silver, lime green and canary yellow pumps. The collection’s footwear retails for $560 to $700.