How Rihanna Has Styled Her Fenty Brand Through the Years

Rihanna continues to take over the fashion industry. It was confirmed today that the singer-turned-designer is slated to launch her luxury label with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in spring. With this exciting news, FN decided to take a look at how the entertainment mogul has rocked her own Fenty brand in recent years.
At Coachella in 2018, the 31-year-old “Needed Me” singer showed off a Fenty Puma spring ’18 runway look consisting of a hot pink tank featuring a zipper down the front paired with navy pants and neon yellow booties.
In May of last year, Rihanna was spotted at the airport wearing her Fenty x Puma fur slides in black with Off-White sweatpants and a dark denim oversized Raf Simons jacket. She expertly accessorized with Off-White x Warby Parker shades and a canvas Dior logo tote bag.
In 2017, the fashion designer was captured leaving a party for her brand wearing a neon pink Fenty Puma tracksuit from her spring ’18 collection with fuschia boots.
In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.
Want more?
Rihanna’s Laidback Club Look Includes Denim Cutoffs & Her New Favorite Sandals From This Rising Designer