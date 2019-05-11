Sign up for our newsletter today!

How Rihanna Has Styled Her Fenty Brand Through the Years

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
rihanna, red carpet, diamond ball, lace catsuit
Rihanna
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Rihanna continues to take over the fashion industry. It was confirmed today that the singer-turned-designer is slated to launch her luxury label with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in spring. With this exciting news, FN decided to take a look at how the entertainment mogul has rocked her own Fenty brand in recent years.

At Coachella in 2018, the 31-year-old “Needed Me” singer showed off a Fenty Puma spring ’18 runway look consisting of a hot pink tank featuring a zipper down the front paired with navy pants and neon yellow booties.

rihanna, Fenty X Puma Spring 2018
Rihanna wearing Fenty x Puma spring ’18 at Coachella last year.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In May of last year, Rihanna was spotted at the airport wearing her Fenty x Puma fur slides in black with Off-White sweatpants and a dark denim oversized Raf Simons jacket. She expertly accessorized with Off-White x Warby Parker shades and a canvas Dior logo tote bag.

Related

Social Media Goes Wild Over Rihanna's Confirmed Fashion Label With LVMH

LVMH's New Woman in Power: 3 Ways Rihanna Is Revolutionizing Fashion

Rihanna's Much-Hyped Fashion Label With LVMH Is Here -- and It Includes Shoes

rihanna, fenty puma slides, raf simons shirt, off-white sweatpants
Rihanna wearing black Fenty Puma fur slides with Off-White sweatpants and a Raf Simons jacket.
CREDIT: Splash

In 2017, the fashion designer was captured leaving a party for her brand wearing a neon pink Fenty Puma tracksuit from her spring ’18 collection with fuschia boots.

rihanna, fenty puma
Rihanna wearing a pink Fenty Puma spring ’18 look in 2017.
CREDIT: Splash

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Rihanna’s Laidback Club Look Includes Denim Cutoffs & Her New Favorite Sandals From This Rising Designer

Bernard Arnault on Rihanna, Karl Lagerfeld & Biodynamic Wines

Rihanna Sports This Buzzy, Rising Shoe Brand for Date Night in New York

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad