How Rihanna Has Styled Her Fenty Brand Through the Years

Rihanna continues to take over the fashion industry. It was confirmed today that the singer-turned-designer is slated to launch her luxury label with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in spring. With this exciting news, FN decided to take a look at how the entertainment mogul has rocked her own Fenty brand in recent years.

At Coachella in 2018, the 31-year-old “Needed Me” singer showed off a Fenty Puma spring ’18 runway look consisting of a hot pink tank featuring a zipper down the front paired with navy pants and neon yellow booties.

Rihanna wearing Fenty x Puma spring ’18 at Coachella last year. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In May of last year, Rihanna was spotted at the airport wearing her Fenty x Puma fur slides in black with Off-White sweatpants and a dark denim oversized Raf Simons jacket. She expertly accessorized with Off-White x Warby Parker shades and a canvas Dior logo tote bag.

Rihanna wearing black Fenty Puma fur slides with Off-White sweatpants and a Raf Simons jacket. CREDIT: Splash

In 2017, the fashion designer was captured leaving a party for her brand wearing a neon pink Fenty Puma tracksuit from her spring ’18 collection with fuschia boots.

Rihanna wearing a pink Fenty Puma spring ’18 look in 2017. CREDIT: Splash

