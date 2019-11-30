Rihanna’s Weekend Look: Fenty Coat + Prada Kicks

To start off her Saturday, Rihanna shared an outfit-of-the-day photo with her Instagram followers.

In the post, she paired her all-Fenty ensemble with a pair of Prada sneakers, and a snakeskin print handbag, along with gold jewelry and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

While the multi-hyphenate aimed to make the coat the highlight of the photo, Rihanna’s footwear choice was attention-grabbing too. The white and beige shoes have an upper leather and nylon construction with a chunky rubber sole and padded tread. The branded tongue, with a lace-up front, makes the sneaker distinct and recognizable.

Rihanna styled the chunky designer sneakers with her Fenty oversized shearling coat, pinstripe blazer, and a matching grey knit sweatsuit. The caption is clearly a plug for the star’s LVMH-backed brand, reading “just wanted to show y’all my coat…again. @FENTY.”

The songstress wants to persuade fans to get into the holiday shopping spirit.

On Thanksgiving Day, she was gearing up for Black Friday with an Instagram post touting her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. In the snap, she struck a sultry pose next to a collapsed chandelier, wearing sheer black stockings and a pair of vertiginous black Christian Louboutin stiletto heels.

On Wednesday, the songstress released her Puffer boot 115 on her social media feeds. Rihanna announced the new product launch with a three-photo slide show of the shoes, in the silver-gray colorway.