Rihanna Wears Crystal-Studded Hot-Pink Pumps From Her Fenty Line in NYC

Rihanna turned heads at her Fenty pop-up store Tuesday night at The Webster, a 12,000-square-foot luxury multibrand boutique in New York City’s chic SoHo district.

The 31-year-old designer was snapped modeling a striking head-to-toe hot pink look for the special occasion. She styled a silky ruched magenta minidress, which hugged her famous curves, with a pair of slinky sandals in the same hue.

Rihanna wearing a ruched hot pink minidress with matching sandals at The Webster in NYC. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shimmery pink sandals came with a pointy-toe, a strappy slingback silhouette and crystal detailing.

Rihanna arrives at the party for her first Fenty pop-up at The Webster. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Needed Me” singer, who recently revealed she’s been working on a new album, further accessorized with a glittering anklet, various bracelets, a white watch, statement rings and bold dangling turquoise earrings. Bright pink lipstick and chic box braids pulled together her eye-catching look.

A close-up look at Rihanna wearing shimmery magenta sandals with crystal detailing. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rihanna’s NYC pop-up shop opens today and will run until June 30.

