Rihanna Models Fenty ‘Corset Boots’ With Bike Shorts on Instagram

Rihanna is known for her trendsetting style — and she showed off her sartorial savvy in two Instagram snaps yesterday.

The “Umbrella” singer’s first ensemble consisted of a blazer, sleeveless hoodie and bike shorts. She completed her look with boots from Fenty, her luxury label under French conglomerate LVMH.

Dubbed the “Corset,” the $990 shoes have a rubber upper, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. They get their name from their silver front-hook closures.

Fenty Corset boot. CREDIT: Fenty.com

While RiRi often wears Fenty, she sported a shoe style from another label, Bottega Veneta, in a snap posted later in the day.

She teamed a camo-print Miu Miu cardigan ($995) with the Italian brand’s quilted leather mules. The $790 shoes feature a 3.5-inch heel and a square toe.

Bottega Veneta’s quilted leather mule. CREDIT: Bottegaveneta.com

The “Love on the Brain” hitmaker announced the launch of Fenty in May. She is the first woman of color to run an LVMH brand, as well as the first woman to ever launch a label under the powerhouse.

Rihanna also has a lingerie line, Savage x Fenty — which held a buzzy, star-studded New York Fashion Week show — and a cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. She previously teamed up with sportswear giant Puma on sneakers and designer Manolo Blahnik on luxury heels.

