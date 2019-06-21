Rihanna Braves the Rain in NYC in Strappy Sandals & Dior Jumpsuit

Rihanna braved the rain in the Big Apple yesterday for an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and naturally, she did so in style.

The Barbados-born Fenty designer, 31, took on the cobblestone streets in NYC’s Meat Packing District sporting a pair of slinky black sandals with ultra-skinny straps. She also showed off a black and dark green strapless tartan jumpsuit courtesy of Christian Dior’s fall ’19 collection.

Rihanna wearing a black and green tartan jumpsuit from Dior’s fall ’19 collection with slinky black sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The “Anti” singer expertly accessorized with a David Webb necklace and an assortment of bracelets and rings. A black Alaïa mini croc bag pulled her look together.

A close-up look at Rihanna wearing slinky black sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Rihanna’s new Fenty pumps are now available for purchase in the U.S. Wednesday marked the LVMH-backed brand’s stateside debut with a pop-up store in SoHo. The shop, which will be open through June 30, features Rih’s new Release 6-19 collection. Customers can also find the collection on Fenty.com.

