Rihanna Returns to Barbados’ Crop Over Carnival in a Bubble-Gum Pink Feathered Look

Rihanna skipped last year’s Crop Over Carnival in her home country of Barbados, but this week she was back.

The 31-year-old singer was snapped arriving at the Carribean festival sporting a bold pink strapless minidress featuring a blur of glamorous feathers. Rih complemented the head-turning design with her hair in Bantu knots, bright green eyeshadow with crystal studs, dangly earrings and round sunglasses framed with diamonds.

Rihanna arriving at the 2019 Crop Over Carnival in her home country of Barbados on Monday. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, she showed off a pair of shimmery bubble-gum pink satin embellished pumps featuring a pointed toe and an ankle-tie detail. The Fenty designer, who recently launched her first luxury shoe collection, also wore several chunky diamond bracelets and a sparkly anklet.

Rihanna shows off a bold pink feathered look complete with pink satin embellished ankle-strap pumps. CREDIT: Splash

In 2017, the “Love On the Brain” songstress memorably hit the annual Kadooment Day parade modeling an eye-catching jewel-encrusted bikini and turquoise hair.

A closer look at Rihanna wearing shiny bubble-gum pink satin pumps with a decorated pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash

