Rihanna Does Two Monochromatic Looks in Wasabi + Black ‘Date Night’ Pumps for British Fashion Awards

Rihanna stepped out in pieces from her own Fenty collection last night after celebrating winning the Urban Luxe Award at the British Fashion Awards in London.

The “Kiss It Better” singer arrived wearing an all-black palette at her Fenty after-party she hosted at the Laylow nightclub. The monochrome look included an oversize leather coat over a little black dress with a sheer jacket, sheer tights and a mini handbag.

Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards Fenty after-party in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoe-of-choice was a set of pointed-toe suede heels with a strap that wrapped around the ankle. The silhouette is Fenty’s Date Night pump, available in several other colorways for $690.

Rihanna at the British Fashion Awards after-party in London. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The designer attended the awards show wearing another monochromatic ensemble from her line with the same pair of shoes in the released “Wasabi” colorway. Matching the hue, she completed the outfit with a minidress and semi-sheer jacket.

Rihanna in Fenty at the British Fashion Awards, Dec. 2. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Monochromatic dressing is one of fall’s biggest trends that is carrying into winter. It’s an easy way to streamline any ensemble; the styling hack has been favored by the likes of Celine Dion, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez among others.

Rihanna attended the Fashion Awards alongside A$AP Rocky who also wore Fenty in a black oversize suit with black and white sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the British Fashion Awards, Dec. 2. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

