Rihanna Goes Monochrome in Cinderella Blue + More Stars at the 2019 British Fashion Awards

Celebrities were dressed to the nines on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards today, Dec. 1, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

As a nominee in the Urban Luxe category for her LVMH label Fenty, Rihanna made a show-stopping statement in a monochrome, Cinderella blue outfit.

Rihanna in Fenty. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The singer turned designer wore a minidress and strappy, satin Fenty Date Night pumps in “Wasabi.” The shoes retail for $690 on Fenty.com.

Her fellow nominees included Alyx, Marine Serre, Martine Rose and Moncler Genius.

Designer Giorgio Armani received the Outstanding Achievement Award for his contributions to the global fashion community. Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett attended the awards alongside Armani and his niece Roberta. Both actresses wore Armani designs, with Roberts in a glittery black jumpsuit and Blanchett in a champagne-colored dress.

(L-R): Roberta Armani, Cate Blanchett, Giorgio Armani and Julia Roberts at the British Fashion Awards. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Roberts’ niece Emma Roberts wore a black sequined gown with a high-low hemline and elbow-length gloves. Classic black pumps completed her look.

Emma Roberts in a sparkling black dress and matching pumps. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell, who was honored with the Fashion Icon Award, hit the red carpet in an embellished gown with sheer accents.

Naomi Campbell in a sparkling dress and embellished sandals. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley commanded attention in an elaborate Pierpaolo Piccioli x Moncler x Lemlem ballgown. The blue gown resembled a winter parka, with a puffy exterior and long train.

Shailene Woodley in Pierpaolo Piccioli x Moncler x Lemlem. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Supermodel Liya Kebede, Lemlem’s founder, wore a similar puff-skirt piece from the same collaboration.

Liya Kebede in Pierpaolo Piccioli x Moncler x Lemlem. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley glistened in head-to-toe gold. The “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” actress wore a sparkling gown with matching sandals, which featured criss-cross straps and a slim stiletto heel.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in head-to-toe gold. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more attendees at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

Want more?

Rihanna Releases New Fenty Puffer Boots That Can Be Styled Straight or Crinkled

Exclusive: Amina Muaddi on the Success of Her Namesake Brand and Her New Shoe Gig for Rihanna

Rihanna Plugged Her Savage x Fenty Line in This Inspired Way for Thanksgiving